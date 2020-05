Protesting Grim Reaper makes bizarre TV news appearance Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:42s - Published now Protesting Grim Reaper makes bizarre TV news appearance The Grim Reaper, or at least a lawyer dressed up as death, made an appearance during a Florida TV station’s news report as the man was protesting the reopening of beaches near Panama City Beach. 0

THE CORONAVIRUS HAS KILLED MORE THAN 66,000 PEOPLE IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1300 IN FLORIDA. NOW ONE MAN IS REMINDING PEOPLE THAT THE DANGER STILL EXIST DESPITE THE ECONOMY REOPENING.





