Buildings damaged when 5.5-magnitute earthquake hits Puerto Rico

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southern Puerto Rico on Saturday (May 2nd) morning followed by several aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake struck around 7:15 a.m.

Local time near Tallaboa, about 80 miles southwest of the capital of San Juan.

The latest tremor was an aftershock of the January 6th earthquake measuring 6.4-magnitude, according to USGS.

Although there were no immediate reports of casualties footage showed damage to building with rubble lying in the streets of the city of Ponce.