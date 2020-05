Watch Live: Michael Gove Gives The Latest Coronavirus Update Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published 9 minutes ago Watch Live: Michael Gove Gives The Latest Coronavirus Update Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove holds daily press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak in the UK. It comes after the head of the Office of National Statistics said that the number of weekly deaths are at their highest level since records began. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources UK coronavirus deaths rise 27 percent in one day



But confirmed cases are rising at a slower rate than they were last week, officials note. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published on April 1, 2020