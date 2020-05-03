Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shashi Tharoor describes 'covidiot' behavior, work schedule during lockdown

Shashi Tharoor describes 'covidiot' behavior, work schedule during lockdown

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:11s - Published
Shashi Tharoor describes 'covidiot' behavior, work schedule during lockdown

Shashi Tharoor describes 'covidiot' behavior, work schedule during lockdown

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor revealed that he has encountered a number of ‘covidiots’ in social media but none in person.

Tharoor also spoke about his work schedule amid lockdown.

He said he has been kept very busy with all the developments around coronavirus.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this