Boy scout receives high honor thanks to local barber shop Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:44s - Published 2 days ago Boy scout receives high honor thanks to local barber shop One young man earns a high honor all thanks to a few mentors at a local barber shop. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Eagle Scout sews hundreds of face masks each week



An Eagle Scout from Texas City is taking the Boy Scout motto “do a good turn daily” to heart. When the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact his community, high school junior Austin Montalbano wanted.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:55 Published 3 weeks ago