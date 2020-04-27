Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 28,446
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 28,446
A total of 28,446 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on May 2, the Department of Health said, up by 315 from 28,131 the day before.
As India enters into Day 40 of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, India reported the biggest single-day jump in #COVID19 count with 2,644 new cases in the last 24 hours,..