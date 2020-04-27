Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 28,446

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
A total of 28,446 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on May 2, the Department of Health said, up by 315 from 28,131 the day before.

