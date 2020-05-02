Watch: Awareness rally on COVID-19 flouts social distancing norms in Howrah

Amid lockdown in which people are following the guidelines by the government, a rally was organised by police and local TMC leaders, which defied social distancing norms as several people came out on roads and participated in the rally.

The rally was organised in Tikiapara area of Howrah as part of 'Howrah Operation Covid Zero' which has been initiated to convert Howrah into a green zone.

ACP Central Division Alok Dasgupta, who was leading the rally in Howrah said, "We had visited the area with volunteers of 'Howrah Operation Covid Zero' to hold a campaign to spread awareness about COVID-19.

Meanwhile, more people joined us and we asked them to go to their homes."