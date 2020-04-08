So-Called 'Murder Hornets' Found In U.S. For First Time Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:35s - Published 1 hour ago So-Called 'Murder Hornets' Found In U.S. For First Time For the first time, so-called "murder hornets" have been found in the United States. Amy Johnson reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 🌵ℰᏟhᎬᏉᎬᏒᎥᎪ🌵 RT @CBSLA: It remains unclear to scientists how these hornets made it to the U.S. https://t.co/M5MqOEhuAD 2 minutes ago