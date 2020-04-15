Sir David King on why he thinks there is a 'lack of transparency' from Government Sage advisers
Former Government chief scientific adviser, Sir David King, explains why he is assembling a group of experts to look at how the UK could work its way out of the lockdown.
He says it is due to the “lack of transparency” coming from the Sage group of advisers.