The deadly 'murder hornet' has reached North America

The “murder hornet” is an Asian giant hornet with queens that can grow to 2 inches long.

They can use mandibles to wipe out a honeybee hive in a matter of hours, decapitating the bees and flying away with their thoraxes to feed their young.

For larger targets, the hornet’s potent venom and stinger can puncture victims, which some have likened to hot metal driving into their skin.