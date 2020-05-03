100 Hours 100 Stars: Chitrangada Singh and Gaurav Kapoor

Donate towards #PMCARES fund by clicking on the link: https://m.p-y.tm/FFM-PMCARES.

Time for double-dhaamal with the glamourous Chitrangada Singh with RJ Glenn, and extraordinary commentator Gaurav Kapoor with RJ Hrishi K.

Stay with us on #100Hours100Stars, the biggest digital carnival in honour of our COVID warriors.

Disclaimer: Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One do not take any responsibility for the successful operation, uptime, and consummation of the payment process, which is being run by Paytm and linked directly to the PM Cares Fund collection window/portal.

The role of Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One is to encourage donations.

#100Hours100Stars