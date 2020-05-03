Global  

Pandemic Triggers Uptick In Hunting Permit Applications

Faced with growing meat shortages thanks to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are turning to Mother Nature for food.

The National Rifle Association has lobbied state governors to keep state lands open to allow people to hunt for food.

Firearm manufacturers have reported sales increases, and the FBI carried out a record 3.74 million background checks in March.

