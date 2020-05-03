App provides help for frontline workers in less economically developed countries
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
App provides help for frontline workers in less economically developed countries
There are fresh warnings that millions could die after contracting Covid-19 in developing countries, where healthcare is less accessible.
To help, an organisation that provides apps used by frontline workers is disseminating information on and offline when it comes to screening, tests and access to medical care and supplies.
Originally set up to support care for diseases such as HIV and Diabetes, the technology company have realigned their provisions to help fight the Covid-19 crisis.