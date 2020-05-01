CDC: 1,122,486 COVID-19 Cases, 65,735 Deaths In US

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,122,486 US cases of the novel coronavirus.

That's an increase of 29,671 cases from its previous count.

According to Reuters, the number of deaths from COVID-19 have risen by 1,452 to 65,735.

The respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus is known as COVID-19, and has created a worldwide pandemic.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.