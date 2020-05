Chalk it Up South Baltimore! Community creates artwork, inspiring messages with chalk

HAPPINESS WHILE WE'RE SOCIALDISTANCING ... PEOPLE IN SOUTHBALTIMORE ARE GETTING A LITTLECREATIVE.

THEY'RE WRITINGENCOURAGING WORDS AND DRAWINGPICTURES FOR THE "CHALK IT UPSOUTH BALTIMORE!

SIDEWALKCHALK CHALLENGE." STEVE COLESAYS HE SAW SOME PEOPLEALREADY CREATING ARTWORK WHENHE TOOK WALKS THROUGHOUT THENEIGHBORHOOD AND DECIDED TOPOST IT ONLINE...CHALLENGI NGOTHER PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITYTO DO THE SAME.

"A lot of themare inspirational phrases.

Isee often 'every little thingis going to be all right,' youknow Bob Marley.

Someartwork...you know beat thecovid.

Ones that are out hereare amazing...butterflies...cartoon characters.

It'samazing." COLE SAYS THIS IDWAS INSPIRED BY THE ENOCHPRATT LIBRARY'S CHALK YOURWALK EVENT THAT STARTEDFRIDAY.DURING THESE DIFFICUL