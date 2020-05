Fresh snowfall in HP's Lahaul-Spiti takes away lockdown blues Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published 1 day ago Fresh snowfall in HP's Lahaul-Spiti takes away lockdown blues Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti received fresh snowfall on May 03. The entire landscape was covered under the white blanket of snow. The current temperature of Lahaul-Spiti is minus 14 C. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Vyominternational Fresh snowfall in HP’s Lahaul-Spiti takes away lockdown blues https://t.co/hBIYASyxwG Fresh snowfall in HP’s Lahau… https://t.co/prk5t1wqr5 2 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Rescued puppy is ecstatic over her first snowfall



River is a puppy who has an appreciation for life and all the good things that come with it. She was thrilled to get outside after the first big winter snowfall. Confused at first by the fluffy white.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:49 Published 3 days ago Traditional landscapes of Japan's Shirakawago village attracts tourist



Located in Gifu Prefecture, Shirakawa is one of the most beautiful and traditional villages in Japan. Because of its amazing natural environment, with high mountains and heavy snowfall, interaction.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:13 Published 4 days ago