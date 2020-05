Page mayor facing backlash after Facebook comment towards Navajo Nation president Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:37s - Published 3 hours ago Page mayor facing backlash after Facebook comment towards Navajo Nation president Many people who saw the comment were outraged, even calling the post racist and highly stereotypical.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Page Mayor Levi Tappan under fire for offensive comments toward Navajo Nation After appearing to make a comment about alcoholism in the Navajo Nation, the city of Page Mayor...

azcentral.com - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like