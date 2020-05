Army Reserve Medical Personnel Joins Temple University Hospital In Fight Against COVID-19 JERSEY, CHANTEE LANS, CBS3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".NEW AT 11 MEDICALPERSONNEL FROM ARNLY RESERVEJOINED TEMPLE IN THE FIGHTAGAINST COVID-19.URBAN AUGMENTTATION MEDICALTASK FORCE ARRIVED TO HELPTEMPLE WORKERS.THE ARMY JUMPED RIGHT IN TOHELP THEM CARE FOR COVID-19PATIENTS.WE ALWAYS HAVE ASKING FORHELP SAYING WE NEED MOREPEOPLE AND WE NEED HELP ANDNOTIFIED US THE RESERVES WERECOMING UP AND WE'RE LIKEREALLY COOL AND IT'S BEEN AHUGE HELP AS FAR AS RELIEF ONPATIENT LOADS.