Corson's Inlet Beach Closes Less Than Day After State Park Reopens Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:57s - Published 1 hour ago The State Parks Service did not provide a reason why it was closed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Corson's Inlet Beach Closes Less Than Day After State Park Reopens FEMOR IS HELPING TO MAKETHIS MUCH WELCOMED SUPPORTPOSSIBLE.THE BEACH INLET STATE PARK ISCLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.IT REOPENED SATURDAY WITH RESTOF NEW JERSEY STATE PARKS.VIDEOS FROM SOCIAL MEDIASHOWED A FAIR AMOUNT OF PEOPLEON THE BEACH AND THEN IT WASSHUT DOWN BY NIGHT FALL.PARK SERVICE DID NOT PROVIDE AREASON IT WAS CLOSED.SERVICE ADDED THAT MANY STATEPARKS WERE OVERRUN WITH PEOPLEYESTERDAYEN INCLUDING THEWHIPS YOU SAW ON YOUR SCREEN.LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALSARE ON PATROL MAKING SUREPEOPLE ARE PRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING.GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY TOLD FOXNEWS HE WAS PLEASED OVERALLWHAT HE SAW.YESTERDAY THE REPORTS INEXPLAINS WAS VERY HIGH INTERMS OF SOCIAL DANCING AANDNOT KONG GATING.GOVERNOR WAS ASKED IF ALLBEACHES WILL REOPEN BYMEMORIAL DAY.HE SAID IT'S TOO EARLY TOTELL.SOME BEACHES LIKE WILD WOOD





You Might Like

Tweets about this William James Pohlig RT @NBCPhiladelphia: .@GovMurphy reopened New Jersey parks on Saturday a few weeks after closing them. However, state officials later annou… 3 hours ago NBC10 Philadelphia .@GovMurphy reopened New Jersey parks on Saturday a few weeks after closing them. However, state officials later an… https://t.co/3lAacxmhPb 6 hours ago Chas Corson's Inlet State Park Closes Beach Shortly After Reopening https://t.co/rSn9bulAgM #SmartNews 11 hours ago Newt 🇺🇸 Corson's Inlet State Park Closes #Beach Shortly After Reopening | Ocean City, NJ Patch | Daddy caught ya being bad,… https://t.co/gMj8eKMETk 12 hours ago The Philadelphia Inquirer #Coronavirus latest: ➡️ Gas prices increase for the first time since February, but not in Pa. and N.J. ➡️ New Jers… https://t.co/S2Ysp1JBfd 13 hours ago