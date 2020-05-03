Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 100 Hours 100 Stars: Tarun Tahiliani and Rajdeep Sardesai

100 Hours 100 Stars: Tarun Tahiliani and Rajdeep Sardesai

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 59:45s - Published
100 Hours 100 Stars: Tarun Tahiliani and Rajdeep Sardesai

100 Hours 100 Stars: Tarun Tahiliani and Rajdeep Sardesai

Donate towards #PMCARES fund by clicking on the link: https://m.p-y.tm/FFM-PMCARES.

The next hour brings to you India's top fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani with RJ Jane, and ace anchor Rajdeep Sardesai with RJ Stutee.

Disclaimer: Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One do not take any responsibility for the successful operation, uptime, and consummation of the payment process, which is being run by Paytm and linked directly to the PM Cares Fund collection window/portal.

The role of Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One is to encourage donations.

#100Hours100Stars

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

100 Hours 100 Stars: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Tarun Tahiliani [Video]

100 Hours 100 Stars: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Tarun Tahiliani

Donate towards #PMCARES fund by clicking on the link: https://m.p-y.tm/FFM-PMCARES. Here's one on haute business and couture! Watch as RJ Prithvi speaks with boss lady Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 59:12Published