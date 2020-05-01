Madonna Claims she is Immune to the Coronavirus

LISBON, PORTUGAL — The 61-year-old 'Like a Virgin' singer says she wants to breathe in 'COVID-19 air' because she has the antibodies to protect her from contracting the disease.

The singer said on Thursday in an Instagram video, 'I took a test the other day and I found out that I have the antibodies, so tomorrow, I'm just going to go on a long drive in a car, roll down the windows and I'm going to breathe in the Covid-19 air.'

She added, 'I hope the sun is shining.

I have not been wanting to write lately but that does not mean I'm not thinking, thinking about what I want to write or want to say.'

The 80's icon known for decades of tabloid attention-seeking, appears to be claiming that following a test, it has proven that her immune system has already seen the coronavirus without symptoms. In a previous navel-gazing video that is part of what she's dubbing her 'Quarantine Diaries', the pop star branded the coronavirus 'the great equalizer' whilst perching nude in a milky bathtub filled with rose petals.

She said that the pandemic doesn't care if you are rich or poor.

She said, 'That's the thing about COVID-19.

It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell.'

Madonna then attended a birthday party on Saturday, and in a video clip, at least eight people are seen gathered in close proximity despite social distancing rules.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or 'CDC' says it is still unclear whether antibodies will make you immune to the virus or prevent you from getting infected again.

