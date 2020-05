Pedestrian Struck, Killed By DART Streetcar On Dallas Bridge Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:19s - Published 3 days ago Pedestrian Struck, Killed By DART Streetcar On Dallas Bridge Shortly after 3:30 p.m. May 3, DART police responded to a report of a northbound Dallas Streetcar striking a pedestrian in the right of way on the Houston Street Bridge.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Kevin R. Tipple RT @CBSDFW: Pedestrian Struck, Killed By DART Streetcar On Dallas Bridge: https://t.co/say7m5yIOn https://t.co/q5TeOsgcVs 3 days ago CBSDFW Pedestrian Struck, Killed By DART Streetcar On Dallas Bridge: https://t.co/say7m5yIOn https://t.co/q5TeOsgcVs 3 days ago HABBITS - HELPFREEUSA.COM Dallas | Pedestrian Struck, Killed By DART Streetcar On Dallas Bridge https://t.co/j7pCrPwMaW 3 days ago Promotions Dallas | Pedestrian Struck, Killed By DART Streetcar On Dallas Bridge https://t.co/hZDMgv6f5B 3 days ago Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Pedestrian Struck, Killed By DART Streetcar On Dallas Bridge https://t.co/cU8EHidOk7 #dallas 3 days ago