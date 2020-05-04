Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Supergirl S05E18 The Missing Link

Supergirl S05E18 The Missing Link

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Supergirl S05E18 The Missing Link

Supergirl S05E18 The Missing Link

Supergirl 5x18 "The Missing Link" Season 5 Episode 18 Promo trailer HD - LENA DISCOVERS THE CONSEQUENCES OF PROJECT NON NOCERE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team go head to head against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi) and Leviathan.

Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) must join forces when Project Non Nocere fails, leaving the two siblings in serious danger.

Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & J.

Holtham (#518).

Original airdate 5/10/2020.

Supergirl 5x18 Promo/Preview "The Missing Link" Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18 Promo Supergirl 5x18 Promo "The Missing Link" (HD) #Supergirl #DCTV » Watch Supergirl Sundays at 8:00pm/7c on The CW » Starring: Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Mechad Brooks, Jesse Rath

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

repipuhoney

はに🍩おもバザエアブエアコミケ RT @SupermanHomepge: #Supergirl S05E18 "The Missing Link" #Promo Trailer https://t.co/j3H3VjNB6M https://t.co/pVDKt4GlRS 18 minutes ago

SupermanHomepge

Superman Homepage #Supergirl S05E18 "The Missing Link" #Promo Trailer https://t.co/j3H3VjNB6M https://t.co/pVDKt4GlRS 43 minutes ago

SupermanHomepge

Superman Homepage #Supergirl S05E18 "The Missing Link" #Description https://t.co/9O0ZeygR9S https://t.co/i3VZ1VPd0Q 3 days ago

SupermanHomepge

Superman Homepage #Supergirl S05E18 "The Missing Link" Description https://t.co/9O0ZeygR9S https://t.co/WpFWmweKeM 3 days ago

roberto738

Roberto RT @SupermanHomepge: #Supergirl S05E18 "The Missing Link" Description https://t.co/9O0ZeygR9S https://t.co/zfrZllEMD5 3 days ago

SupermanHomepge

Superman Homepage #Supergirl S05E18 "The Missing Link" Description https://t.co/9O0ZeygR9S https://t.co/zfrZllEMD5 3 days ago

What2Vue

What2Vue The CW reveals Official Synopsis Of Supergirl episode "The Missing Link" (5.18/S05E18) https://t.co/J8b5Cr73Tv… https://t.co/yNasqWWx4z 3 days ago