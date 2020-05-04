Supergirl S05E18 The Missing Link

Supergirl 5x18 "The Missing Link" Season 5 Episode 18 Promo trailer HD - LENA DISCOVERS THE CONSEQUENCES OF PROJECT NON NOCERE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team go head to head against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi) and Leviathan.

Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) must join forces when Project Non Nocere fails, leaving the two siblings in serious danger.

Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & J.

Holtham (#518).

Original airdate 5/10/2020.

Supergirl 5x18 Promo/Preview "The Missing Link" Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18 Promo Supergirl 5x18 Promo "The Missing Link" (HD) #Supergirl #DCTV » Watch Supergirl Sundays at 8:00pm/7c on The CW » Starring: Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Mechad Brooks, Jesse Rath