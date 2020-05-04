Billions S05E02 The Chris Rock Test Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:30s - Published 2 hours ago Billions S05E02 The Chris Rock Test Billions 5x02 "The Chris Rock Test" Season 5 Episode 2 Promo trailer HD - Axe chases a play at Mike Prince's conference. Chuck wrestles with his demons and chooses a new path. Wendy takes the lead as Axe Cap faces a threat. Taylor confronts a figure from their past. Billions 5x02 Promo/Preview "The Chris Rock Test" Billions Season 5 Episode 2 Promo Billions 5x02 Promo "The Chris Rock Test" (HD) #Billions » Watch Billions Sundays at 9:00pm/8c on Showtime » Starring: Damien Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Malin Akerman, Maggie Siff 0

