Insecure S04E05 Lowkey Movin' On

Insecure 4x05 "Lowkey Movin' On" Season 4 Episode 5 Promo trailer HD - With the block party finally here, Issa (Issa Rae) is determined to deliver a memorable event, despite some surprises.

Meanwhile, Tiffany (Amanda Seales) enjoys a break from her baby, Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) entertains a gullible new boo, and Molly (Yvonne Orji) attempts to put a grudge on hold.

Written by Syreeta Singleton; directed by Stella Meghie.

» Watch Insecure Sundays at 10:30pm on HBO » Starring: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and Lisa Joyce