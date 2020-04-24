Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E03 Wicked Old World
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x03 "Wicked Old World" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo trailer HD - Tiago and Molly visit Santa Monica Pier in an effort to escape their complicated lives.
Livid at the murder of his friends, Lewis interrogates Brian Koenig, a young Cal-Tech student.
Townsend and Alex's political agenda is jeopardized when Councilwoman Beverly Beck vows to fight them.
Peter Craft discovers a dark truth when he visits Elsa at home.
Mateo visits the Crimson Cat dance hall and is invited into a seductive, dangerous new world.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x03 "Wicked Old World"