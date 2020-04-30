Business Owners Adjust To 'Safer At Home' Order

Adjusted to the safer at home order.

Several shops on jefferson street arestill closed because they cannot operate under the new order however... some are open... but they're re- evaluating what to do next.

Frieda morel, owner of silhouette "i had a fair amount of people today, and that came in yesterday.

But i do think it'll pick up.

I think a lot of people are making the transition slowly because people are a bit timid with what's going on.

You know with people around them," frieda morel owns silhouette.

She says the first weekend back went pretty well... but is having to shift some of her sales to online.

Which is something she never imagined.

Right now - only 4 people are allowed in her store at a time.

So she had to improvise.

And so did makeup artist nancy finnegan... who turned to pet portraits during this time of quarantine.

Nancy finnegan,makeup artist "luckily, i found a purpose but a lot of people are not having a purpose to do right now and that's going to be very damaging if we don't open up the shops," finnegan says she fears for business owners who cannot open.

But she's keeping a level head... like 18-year-old maddio cimino who is gearing up to open her first store front.... maddie's cookie company.

What started at home in her kitchen has grown to a new found love from medicine to marketing!

And she's hoping as soon as the stay at home order ends... she'll be up and running.

Maddie cimino, maddie's cookie company "i'm excited to have the store and see my customers face to face.

We'll be open in the next couple of weeks and it's just going to be a lot of fun to meet everyone," while most things are unknown right now... all the women i spoke to are staying optimistic.

Nancy finnegan,makeup artist "i think huntsville does a good job but really we just need to get the governor to open up all the shops," right now... the safer at home order will expire may 15th.

We should expect to learn about a new order in place before then that may lessen restrictions and allow more places to open.

Reporting in downtown huntsville, alexis scott waay-31