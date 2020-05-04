Overland Park police officer dies following shooting

"He was a good officer.

He didhisjob.

I mean, that's what he wasdoing.

He was going into work,heobserved a hit-and-run accident,andhe was trying to call out forofficers toget to the scene.

"He was a good officer. He did his job..."

OVERLAND PARK POLICE SAY THE OFFICER WAS ON HIS WAY TO WORK JUST BEFORE SIX O'CLOCK SUNDAY NIGHT WHEN HE ENCOUNTERED A HIT AND RUN CRASH.

OFFICER JOHN LACY/OVERLAND PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT: "The officer went to approach the vehicle that's when some type of altercation occurred the suspect had a firearm like I said he was in uniform he had his firearm also gunshots were changed the officer was hit and also the suspect was hit-- the suspect passed here on scene"

OFFICERS RESPONDING TO THE INITIAL CALL HEARD THAT SHOOTOUT.

PARAMEDICS TRANSPORTED THE WOUNDED OFFICER TO OVERLAND PARK REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER WHERE HE DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE OFFICER, WHO SERVED ON THE DEPARTMENT FOR MORE A DECADE, IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE AND DAUGHTER.

OFFICER JOHN LACY/OVERLAND PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT: "He did his job all the way up to the end so I got a respect an officer like that he was a true gentleman"

LAW ENFORCEMENT FROM ACROSS THE REGION IS SUPPORTING THE DEPARTMENT THAT HASN'T SUFFERED A LOSS LIKE THIS IN 35 YEARS.

OFFICER JOHN LACY/OVERLAND PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT: "We're not used to this so we're going to ask the city the state the country for your prayers"

AS OVERLAND PARK POLICE GRIEVES-- THERE IS A SPECIAL TEAM FROM A NUMBER OF JOHNSON COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES INVESTIGATING THE SHOOTING ITSELF.

REPORTING LIVE IN OVERLAND PARK TONIGHT. ANDRES GUTIERREZ. 41 ACTION NEWS.

OFFICER DEANNA ROSE WAS THE LAST -- AND PREVIOUSLY, THE ONLY -- OVERLAND PARK OFFICER WHO DIED IN THE LINE OF DUTY. SHE DIED JANUARY 24TH, 19-85, FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED DURING A TRAFFIC STOP. ROSE WAS 26 AT