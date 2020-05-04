Overland Park police officer dies following shooting

Global  

Video Credit: 41 Action News
An Overland Park police officer was involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon.
"He was a good officer.

He didhisjob.

I mean, that's what he wasdoing.

He was going into work,heobserved a hit-and-run accident,andhe was trying to call out forofficers toget to the scene.

He did his joballthe way up to the end, so I gottorespect an officer like that."FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 35YEARS...OVERLAND PARK POLICELOSES ONE OF ITS OWN...BOTH AN OFFICER AND AHIT-AND-RUN SUSPECTDIED IN WHAT POLICECALLED A SHOOT-OUT.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ JOINS US LIVEFROM THE HOSPITAL WITHTHE DETAILS.GABRIELLA--THIS IS WHERE THEOFFICER DIED THISEVENING.LAW ENFORCEMENT FROMACROSS OUR AREA HERECOMFORTING ONEANOTHER AND HIS FAMILY.POLICE SAY THIS ALLBEGAN WHEN THATOFFICER SPOTTED ACRASH.09:59:28-:40he was a good officer he didhis job...OVERLAND PARK POLICESAY THE OFFICER WAS ONHIS WAY TO WORK JUSTBEFORE SIX O'CLOCKSUNDAY NIGHT WHEN HEENCOUNTERED A HIT ANDRUN CRASH.BROADCASTIFY230 to197 is that vehiclestopped?

Yeah we're just eastof 1 to 3 at Antioch on 123 hegot out of his car and he'srefusing to get back in the carOFFICER JOHN LACY/OVERLANDPARK POLICE DEPARTMENT/The officer went to approachthe vehicle that's when sometype of altercation occurredthe suspect had a firearm likeI said he was in uniform hehad his firearm also gunshotswere changed the officer washit and also the suspect washit-- the suspect passed hereon sceneOFFICERS RESPONDINGTO THE INITIAL CALLHEARD THAT SHOOTOUT.BROADCASTIFYI'm OK I'm all right we haveshots fired just east of 123rdand Antioch accoding tomultiple r-ps i'm at a safedistance double checking forany injuries--BUTTED TO--BROADCASTIFYLooks like possibly severalrounds exchanged one of thereporting party saw theshooter in a tan coloredvehicle that vehicle is still onscene looks like possiblysome type of SUVPARAMEDICSTRANSPORTED THEWOUNDED OFFICER TOOVERLAND PARKREGIONAL MEDICALCENTER WHERE HE DIEDFROM HIS INJURIES.THE OFFICER, WHOSERVED ON THEDEPARTMENT FOR MORE ADECADE, IS SURVIVED BYHIS WIFE AND DAUGHTER.OFFICER JOHN LACY/OVERLANDPARK POLICE DEPARTMENTHe did his job all the way up tothe end so I got a respect anofficer like that he was a truegentlemanLAW ENFORCEMENT FROMACROSS THE REGION ISSUPPORTING THEDEPARTMENT THAT HASN'TSUFFERED A LOSS LIKETHIS IN 35 YEARS.OFFICER JOHN LACY/OVERLANDPARK POLICE DEPARTMENT/We're not used to this sowe're going to ask the city thestate the country for yourprayersAS OVERLAND PARKPOLICE GRIEVES--THERE IS A SPECIAL TEAMFROM A NUMBER OFJOHNSON COUNTY LAWENFORCEMENT AGENCIESINVESTIGATING THESHOOTING ITSELF.REPORTING LIVE INOVERLAND PARK TONIGHT.ANDRES GUTIERREZ.

41ACTION NEWS.OFFICER DEANNA ROSEWAS THE LAST -- ANDPREVIOUSLY, THE ONLY --OVERLAND PARK OFFICERWHO DIED IN THE LINE OFDUTY.SHE DIED JANUARY 24TH,19-85, FROM INJURIESSUSTAINED DURING ATRAFFIC STOP.ROSE WAS 26 AT




