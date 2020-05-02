Global  

Apple CEO gives virtual graduation speech to Ohio State

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Apple CEO gives virtual graduation speech to Ohio State

Apple CEO gives virtual graduation speech to Ohio State

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook delivered a virtual commencement speech to Ohio State's Class of 2020 on Sunday, joining a host of public figures who will be speaking to graduating students virtually in the coming weeks.

Gloria Tso has more.

Apple CEO gives virtual graduation speech to Ohio State

The stadium at Ohio State University stood empty Sunday (May 3) as Apple CEO Tim Cook delivered a virtual commencement speech to the Class of 2020.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) APPLE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM COOK, SAYING: "Graduates, I am sorry that we're not celebrating together today.

Your class is a special one - marked by history like few others in OSU's 150 years." Cook is just the latest public figure who will address students who are graduating this year over video, as schools around the world have closed, classes moved online, and in-person graduation ceremonies cancelled.

He reminded students not to be discouraged by the unusual circumstances.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) APPLE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM COOK, SAYING: "We can curse the loss of something that was never going to be: Or we can see reasons to be grateful for the yank on the scruff of the neck, in having our eyes lifted up from the story we were writing for ourselves and turned instead to a remade world." Other keynote speakers from Oprah Winfrey to John Cena will also be delivering virtual graduation speeches in the coming weeks.

And even in these uncertain times, the messages are upbeat.

Cook's parting words were a call to action for students to stay hopeful and stay focused.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) APPLE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM COOK, SAYING: "Think anew.

Act anew.

Build a better future than the one you thought was certain.

And, in a fearful time, call us once again to hope.

Congratulations to you all.

Be great, be well.

Thank you very much."



