New Jaguar F-TYPE P450 R-Dynamic Convertible Design Preview in Fuji white

Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Duration: 02:48s
New Jaguar F-TYPE P450 R-Dynamic Convertible Design Preview in Fuji white

New Jaguar F-TYPE P450 R-Dynamic Convertible Design Preview in Fuji white

The pairing of Jaguar’s sports car with the 300PS 2.0-litre turbocharged Ingenium engine delivers enhanced agility and improved efficiency and affordability.

This is a true F-TYPE, with its own unique character.

This model retains the performance expected from the F-TYPE, and can accelerate from 0-60mph in only 5.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 155mph.

The turbocharged engine’s high maximum torque of 400Nm generated from just 1,500rpm, together with technologies including fully variable control of intake valve lift, integrated exhaust manifold and twin-scroll turbocharger with ceramic ball bearings, delivers exceptional response throughout the rev range.

