Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lockdown > Lockdown 3.0: 33% offices even outside containment zones will remain closed, informs NMC

Lockdown 3.0: 33% offices even outside containment zones will remain closed, informs NMC

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Lockdown 3.0: 33% offices even outside containment zones will remain closed, informs NMC

Lockdown 3.0: 33% offices even outside containment zones will remain closed, informs NMC

As coronavirus lockdown 3.0 begins from May 04, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe informed that 33% offices will remain closed even outside containment zones.

"Lockdown has been extended in Nagpur city till May 17.

33% of offices will remain closed even outside containment zones.

However, all the essential services will be functional," said Mundhe after partial relaxation provided from May 04.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pratiksaboo1

pratik saboo @PMOIndia if standalone shops and colony shops .pvt offices and commercial offices are allowed to open in redzone… https://t.co/w4OvaOgevU 21 hours ago

Curtwozz

Curtis @goodisonblue2 @MrEverton1878 Never been a lockdown? You can't even enter a supermarket properly now. Every bar, re… https://t.co/nNtkxsK85E 6 days ago