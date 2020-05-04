Lockdown 3.0: 33% offices even outside containment zones will remain closed, informs NMC
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Lockdown 3.0: 33% offices even outside containment zones will remain closed, informs NMC
As coronavirus lockdown 3.0 begins from May 04, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe informed that 33% offices will remain closed even outside containment zones.
"Lockdown has been extended in Nagpur city till May 17.
33% of offices will remain closed even outside containment zones.
However, all the essential services will be functional," said Mundhe after partial relaxation provided from May 04.