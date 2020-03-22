Global  

BROWN EXTENDS CORONAVIRUS STATE OF EMERGENCY THROUGH JULY

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
BROWN EXTENDS CORONAVIRUS STATE OF EMERGENCY THROUGH JULY
BROWN EXTENDS CORONAVIRUS STATE OF EMERGENCY THROUGH JULY
0
BROWN EXTENDS CORONAVIRUS STATE OF EMERGENCY THROUGH JULY

No new ones.

Despite the death toll holding steady in oregon... the state of emergency has been extended.

The current state of emergency was set to expire on may 7th....but is now in place for an additional 60 days.

Brown signed an executive order on friday that extends the original declaration made back on march 8th through july 6th.

We spoke with people in the community to see how*they feel about the extension.

"i'm optimistic.

This isn't the new normal.

This is just what we are doing now.

I hear people saying, oh this is the new normal.

We're not going to wear face masks for the next 20 years.

This is something we are going to get cured, at some point, somehow."

The declaration also allows the current "stay home, save lives" executive order, and the ban on evictions to remain in effect.

But.... like the order on delaying non- emergency medical procedures....they can be lifted at any time depending on the situation.

Many




