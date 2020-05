Soquel gas station offers free gas over the weekend Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:59s - Published 56 minutes ago Soquel gas station offers free gas over the weekend The owner of the Double Time Gas Station on Soquel Drive said he wanted to give a special thanks to first responders and front-line medical workers, but they were not turning anyone away. COVID-19 has created difficult financial situations for nearly everyone. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Soquel gas station offers free gas over the weekend BELIEVE..THE DOUBLE TIME GASSTATION IN SOQUEL WASGIVING AWAY FREE GASTHIS WEEKEND..YES.. COMPLETELY FREE.. WORD SPREAD QUICKLYBECAUSE THERE WAS AHUGE LINE OF CARSWAITING TO FILL UPTHEIR TANKS..THE STATION OWNERSAID HE ESPECIALLYWANTED TO HELP OUTFIRST RESPONDERS.. ANDFRONT LINE MEDICALWORKERS ...BUT HE KNOWS A LOT OFPEOPLE WHO ARESTRUGGLINGFINANCIALLY RIGHTNOW..AND HE WANTED TO GIVETHEM ONE LESS THINGTO WORRY ABOUT THISWEEK.## SAQER TATAR 208984101:56 "WE'RE TRYING TOHELP AND I BELIEVE WENEED TO DO ANYTHINGWHATEVER IT COSTS TO HELPOUR COMMUNITY TO HELPTHE PEOPLE, ESPECIALLYDURING THIS TIME." NICOLESOTORO 2089851 18:10"IT'S A PRETTY SPECIAL WAYTO GIVE BACK TO THECOMMUNITY. I MEAN SOMANY PEOPLE ARESTRUGGLING AND SUFFERINGFINANCIALLY ESPECIALLY, SOTHIS IS A HUGE BURDEN YOUKNOW TO TAKE OFF PEOPLESPLATE FOR A WEEK YOUKNOW OF FILLIN UP THEIR ASTANK."THE FREE GAS OFFER ISNOW OVER..THEY RAN IT FROM 9 AMTO 5 PM ALL WEEKEND.AS MANY BU





