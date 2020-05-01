Salons reopen in green zones in Goa as per MHA guidelines

In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, salons reopened in Goa's Panaji on May 04.

As per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) salons allowed to open in green and orange zones.

Goa became the coronavirus-free state in less time as it has not recorded any case since April 03.

Lockdown 3.0 begins from May 04 with considerable relaxations issued by the government.

Nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 17 with certain relaxations.