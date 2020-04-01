|
|
Joe Wicks raises £200,000 for the NHS
|
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 06:52s - Published
Joe Wicks raises £200,000 for the NHS
The nations' online PE teacher, Joe Wicks, is taking his class with the help of his wife after undergoing surgery.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Fitness guru likened pain to 'liquid hot magma'
Independent - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald
|Joe Wicks has raised £200,000 for the NHS through his online PE class.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald •Express and Star •Wales Online
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources