Domestic help denied entry at houses post lockdown relaxations
Amid government's relaxations in lockdown 3.0, domestic help are not allowed in various colonies of Delhi.
As per the revised guidelines issued by MHA, house help are allowed in orange and green zones.
Gauri, a woman who works as a house help said, "I called up at the homes where I work whether I can resume work but they denied.
It's been two months I'm out of work."