Monday Motivation: Honoring school lunch heroes

WE'RE HIGHLIGHTINGTHE STORIES THATSHOWCASE THEBUFFALO STRONGSPIRIT THIS MORNING.AND RIGHT NOW --THERE'S A GROUP OFESSENTIAL WORKERS--GIVING US A LOT OFMONDAY MOTIVATION--WORKING TIRELESSLYTO MAKE SURE--KIDS AROUNDWESTERN NEW YORKDON'T GO HUNGRY.ALL NEW THISMORNING --7 EYEWITNESS NEWSPHOTOJOURNALIST"DAVE MORALES"--TAKES US TO DEPEW--FOR A SPECIALCELEBRATION OF OUR"SCHOOL LUNCHHEROES."WE HAVE SERVED41,404 MEALS.

WE HAVEFOUR SATELLITEBUSES, WE SEND THEMOUT INTO THECOMMUNITY AND WEPASS OUT FOOD FROMTHERE.OVER AT CAYUGAHEIGHTS ELEMENTARYWE'RE PASSING OUTHOT MEALS.WE HAVE TEACHERSWHO HAVEVOLUNTEERED TOHELP.BUS DRIVERS HAVEROTATED AROUND.

ICAN'T SAY ENOUGHHOW THE WHOLEDEPEW COMMUNITYCAME TOGETHER TOHELP THESE KIDS.IT'S PART OF OUROBLIGATION TO OURSCHOOL COMMUNITY.WE FEED THEM DURINGTHE DAY WHENTHEY'RE HERE TO HELPTHEM LEARN AND STAYENGAGED IN SCHOOL,AND THAT'S EXACTLYWHAT WE'RE DOING INTHIS REMOTESITUATION.THANK YOU SO MUCHFOR EVERYTHING YOUDO LUNCH LADIESIT MEANS A LOT TO USTHAT THIS ISCELEBRATEDA LOT OF MY STAFFSTARTED WORKINGHERE WHEN THEIRKIDS WERE LITTLE, SOTHEY TREAT ALL THECHILDREN LIKETHEY'RE THEIRCHILDREN.

IT'S VERYDIFFICULT FOR US NOTTO SEE THEMTHEY'RE A VERYIMPORTANT PART INWHAT WE DO HERE ATDEPEW.

IT'S AMAZINGTHE COMPASSION THATTHEY HAVE FOR OURSCHOOL COMMUNITYAND THE KIDSTHEY'VE BEENWORKING SO HARDTHROUGH ALL OF THIS.IT'S BEEN A HARD TIMEFOR EVERYBODY BUTWE'RE TRYING TO MAKELIFE AS NORMAL ASPOSSIBLE FOR THEKIDS.

WE ALL FEEL SOFULFILLED AND HAPPYTHAT WE CAN DO THISTO HELP OURCOMMUNITY AND OURCHILDREN.