Apply for a job and get a free pizza in St. Lucie County

STRESS ON FAMILIES LOOKING FORWORK.

WE'VE LEARNED ABOUT ANOPPORTUNITY TO MEET ONE-ON-ONEWITH EMPLOYERS TO APPLY FOR AJOB.W-P-T-V NEWS CHANNEL 5'SKAMREL EPPINGER IS LIVE IN ST.LUCIE COUNTY TO TELL US HOW ITWORKS.

KAM?ITHAVING A TOUGH TIME RIGHT NOWESPECIALLY THOSE CANNORECEIVE UNEMPLOYMENT FORWHATEVER.

THANKFULLY THEREWIN WIN SOLUTION FOR PEOPLELIVING IN ST LUCIE COUNTY.SCOTT VAN DUZER WHOSTRANGER TO HELPING PEOPLE INTHIS COMMUNITY..

AND IS ALSOTHE OWNER OF BIG APPLE PIZZA.HEDOCTOR TO LAUNCH WHATTHE ST LUCIE WORKS PROGRAM.

INA NUTSHELL THIS WILL ALLOWPEOPLE TO COME IN AND APPLYFOR A JOB WITH UP TO FIVEDIFFERENT EMPLOYERS, AND ALSOGET CONNECTED WITHREPRESENTATIVES FROM CAREERSOURCE RESEARCH COAST.

HERETHE ICING ON THE CAKE EACHPERSON WHO COMES IN ANDAPPLIES FOR A JOB WILL BE ABLEAND TAKE HOME A FREE PIZZAITI ALWAYS BELIEVE IN GIVINGBACK AND YOU KNOW THESE AREHARD TIMES FOR EVERYBODY NOTJUST MYSELF AND IF WE COULDHELP SOMEBODY FIND A GOOD JOBAND HAND THEM A FREE PIZZAITTHIS PROGRAM WAS MADE POSSIBLEWITH THE HELP OF LOCALDERMATOLOGIST ANDPHILANTHROPIST DR. SINGH WHORECENTLY DONATED 10 THOUSANDDOLLARS FOR ALL THE PIZZAS.THE PROGRAM STARTS THIS FRIDAYAT THE BIG APPLE PIZZA IN FTPIERCEFOR MORE INFORMATION AND ALIST OF THE THE BUSINESS THATWILL BE ON HAND LOOKING TOHIRE SIMPLY VISIT OUR WEBSITEWE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER.

