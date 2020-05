May The Fourth Be With You: fun facts about Star Wars Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:18s - Published 51 minutes ago May The Fourth Be With You: fun facts about Star Wars To celebrate Star Wars Day, we've listed some fun facts about the popular franchise! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this KNOWOSFC📚 May the Fourth be with you always, Star Wars fans old and new across the galaxy! How are you celebrating today? Why… https://t.co/zQCZsWpO88 6 minutes ago Ontaya Latham RT @LPS_Library: Is it your Library Day? Celebrate Star Wars Week with some out of this world books! May the Fourth Be with you this week a… 7 minutes ago Joe Gillis RT @HunkaMunkaMA: It is time for all of media to start cleaning house The job is to report facts not to propagandize political smear campa… 46 minutes ago hunkamunka It is time for all of media to start cleaning house The job is to report facts not to propagandize political smear… https://t.co/UotA2ky2Y4 57 minutes ago streetsmartsue May May the Fourth Be With You: 5 fun facts about Star Wars Day https://t.co/0zBvR5jHfR https://t.co/EfvWR0U1ud 1 hour ago BANG Showbiz May The Fourth Be With You: fun facts about Star Wars #StarWarsDay #MaytheFourthBeWithYou #Maythe4thBeWithYou… https://t.co/7utFd7lHf0 1 hour ago B M Britt @SAJo19947 @JuniorColson And play on a defense that gives up 50 points per game. Facts are facts. BAMA, UT, and eve… https://t.co/L6WIypIRgG 2 hours ago Steve Soares May the fourth be with you: 9 facts to celebrate Star Wars Day https://t.co/TzVpV3V0Ib 2 hours ago