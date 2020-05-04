Global  

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Ahmedabad civil hospital allows video calling facility for COVID patients

The local civil hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, which are treating COVID-19 patients have allowed video calling facility for them.

Hospital authorities have accepted patients request to allow contacting their families.

The patients were seen calling their relatives at hospital premises.

Patients got emotional when they saw their families after a long time.

Patients applauded medical staff efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat jumped to 5,428 mark including 290 deaths.

