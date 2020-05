When SRK's son stole his thunder Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:30s - Published 2 hours ago When SRK's son stole his thunder Superstar Shah Rukh Khan belted out a lockdown themed song "Sab sahi ho jaayega", but it was his son AbRam who stole the thunder when the father-son duo performed at performance at the I for India online concert. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Faizan Fakhar @_notnivi @farhanmalik705 She's actually upset because someone stole her thunder. How inconsiderate of someone to p… https://t.co/N1zuMw6nIj 52 minutes ago Alenushka RT @iam4sunrise: ..@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #AbRamKhan When SRK’s son stole his thunder https://t.co/vq0BlStXAI https://t.co/2nkdDeMEgP 2 hours ago Shirin ..@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #AbRamKhan When SRK’s son stole his thunder https://t.co/vq0BlStXAI https://t.co/2nkdDeMEgP 2 hours ago Kalinga TV Shah Rukh treated his fans with a special musical performance at the online concert, held in support of frontline w… https://t.co/6V00S8xpJW 2 hours ago andhravilas When SRK's son stole his thunder https://t.co/HDNjNg8FBg 3 hours ago lusciousct @drinksblogger Probably the only people in RSA who aren't criminals are you me, but I lie, because I stole a Chapp… https://t.co/KiftqtnRBO 4 hours ago 💜✨@barbara_philly ✨💜 #ReOpenPa @DanielNewman you get the message. I could post 1000 videos of violent left protests to counter your pathetic screa… https://t.co/XJeZKNrQMQ 14 hours ago Raimo Kangasniemi RT @areidross: They even claim to have mutual friends, get excited when he does livestreams, and enjoy his shows amplify alt-right memes li… 15 hours ago