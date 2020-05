Tips for writing your resume

FOR SOME PEOPLE WHO SUDDENLYFIND THEMSELVES OUT OF WORKDURING THE PANDEMIC━ ITMIGHT BE A WHILE SINCE YOU'VEHAD TO WRITE A RESUME.

AND IFYOU'RE ABOUT TO SIT DOWN ANDFIGURE OUT HOW TO LAYOUT YOURRESUME━ IT CAN BEOVERWHELMING JUST FIGURING OUTWHERE TO BEGIN.

AS PART OF OURREBOUND MARYLAND SERIES━WMA━2 NEWS' MARK ROPER HASSOME TIPS ON HOW TO GETSTARTED.

MARK━ A LOT OFDOCUMENT PROGRAMS COME WITEMPLATES.

DOES THAT HELP?THOSE CAN GIVE YOU SOME IDEAS━ BUT I SPOKE WITH APROFESSIONAL RESUME WRITER ANDCAREER COACH WHO SAYS THERE'SA REASON WHY IT'S BETTER TONOT USE THOSE TEMPLATES ANDJUST DO IT YOURSELF INSTEAD.THIS SHOULD CONTAIN A LIST OFTANGIBLE SKILLS WHICH ARE ALSOCALLED HARD SKILLS.

BUT YOU'LLALSO WANT TO MIX IN SOME SOFTSKILLS WHICH ARE PERSONALITYTRAITS.

THINGS RELEVANT TO THEJOB YOU'RE APPLYING TO LIKEEXPERIENCE WITH PROBLEMSOLVING━ OR CONFLICTRESOLUTION THE MID SECTIONGIVES YOU A CHANCE TO LISTYOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCEAND RESPONSIBILITIESTHROUGHOUT YOUR CAREER.BUTBESIDES WRITING OUT YOURACHIEVEMENTS━ YOU'LL WANT TOEXPLAIN HOW YOU DID IT AND SAYWHAT WAS THE RESULT.ANDPROFESSIONAL RESUME WRITERDEBBIE SHALOM HAS ONE PIECE OFADVICE TO PREVENT YOUR RESUMEFROM GETTING LOST IN THESHUFFLE... a lot of peoplethat I see use commercialtemplates (1:15) andunfortunately commercialtemplates a lot of times havetext boxes, and columns builtinto them, they don't gothrough the applicant trackisoftware IF THE JOB YOU'REAPPLYING FOR WILL LET YOUSUBMIT YOUR RESUME AS A PDF━THAT WILL HELP ENSURE THEPERSON WHO'S READING IT━SEE'S IT FORMATTED EXACTLY ASYOU WANTED IT.

