Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Tourists given long balloon hats to keep distance after coronavirus outbreak

A tourist spot in southern China gave visitors free hats with long balloon to remind them of keeping distance from each other when visiting attractions.

The video shows that tourists put on an unusual “one-metre-long hat" to maintain a safe distance from each other.

The so-called "one-metre-hat" is actually a one-metre-long balloon tied to an ordinary hat.

The colourful balloons are arranged in different shapes, extending both on the front and back of the hat.

According to the staff of the scenic spot, all tourists are given the hat for free to remind everyone to maintain social distancing.

This video was captured on May 2 in Hunan province, and was provided by local media.

