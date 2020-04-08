Orphan bears released into the wild after survival training Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published 1 hour ago Orphan bears released into the wild after survival training One-year-old orphan bears Bradley and Cooper were released into the wild on Saturday after being trained on how to make it on their own. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Orphan bears released into the wild after survival training 'Survival school' for orphaned bears taught these cubs how to live in the wild Location: Florina, Greece Bradley and Cooper were trained at a sanctuary on how to find food and make a nest for winter before being released into the forest They were rescued at just four months old because it was too late to re-unite them with their mother (SOUNDBITE) (Greek) ARCTUROS CARETAKER MELINA AVGERINOU SAYING: "It is sad that they do not have the possibility to grow up with their mother because that is what is really important, for them to be where they belong. But on the other hand from the moment that we know this program works it is an opportunity to offer them a second chance, because otherwise they would have been condemned to die." The cubs will be tracked in their new surroundings to ensure they avoid populated areas If they do not adapt in the wild they will return to the sanctuary





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Watch These Adorable Orphan Bears Being Released Into the Wild



Adorable one-year-old orphan bears, Bradley and Cooper, were released into the wild after being trained on how to make it on their own. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:00 Published 2 hours ago Rescued dancing sloth bear now enjoys the peaceful life at beautiful sanctuary



Sloth bears of India are commonly referred to as dancing bears or dancing sloth bears. A centuries old practice involves capturing the bears as cubs and knocking their teeth out so they are not a.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:38 Published on April 8, 2020