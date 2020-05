Darth Vader and Stormtroopers Tell Residents to Stay Inside or Risk the Dark Side Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:53s - Published 4 hours ago Darth Vader and Stormtroopers Tell Residents to Stay Inside or Risk the Dark Side Youth officials dressed up at Star Wars characters to remind residents in Manila to stay home. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more. 0

