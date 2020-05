Getting rid of medical debt

NEW THIS MORNING-MEDICAL DEBT CAN BE AHUGE OBSTACLE FORPEOPLE TRYING TO MAKEENDS MEETAS PART OF OUR INITIATIVETHE REBOUND KANSASCITY- I-TEAM CONSUMERINVESTIGATOR CAT REIDSHARES HOW ONECHURCH LIFTED THATBURDEN FOR AREAFAMILIES.AND HOW YOU CAN DO THESAME.NORTHSIDE CHRISTIANCHURCH IN GLADSTONEHAS A HOLIDAY TRADITIONJeremy Eubanks/Lead Pastor atNorthside Christian ChurchEvery year at christmas wetake up an offering and wegive 100 percent of it away.LAST DECEMBER- A NEWIDEA TOOK SHAPEEubanks-Because jesus came to set usfree, we want to in his namehelp set you free from aburden of debtMEDICAL DEBT- TO BESPECIFICEubanks-You're one medical crisis frombeing in real financial trouble,and people who are already atlow incomes, it's justdevastatingHEAD PASTOR JEREMYEUBANKS REACHED OUTTO A NONPROFIT CALLEDR-I-P MEDICAL DEBTTHE CHURCH RAISED 5THOUSAND DOLLARS-THE PAYOFF?574 THOUSAND DOLLARSOF DEBT ABOLISHED INOUR AREAEubanks-for $5,000?

I'm like how doesthis work?Craig Antico/Founder and COO ofRIP Medical DeIt's a 100 to 1 ratio.

So yougive us $100, and we abolish$10,000RIP MEDICAL DEBT WASFOUNDED BY FORMERDEBT COLLECTORS-WHO KNOW HOW TONEGOTIATE WITHHOSPITALS TO BUY DEBTTHAT HASN'T BEEN PAIDOFFBECAUSE PEOPLE DON'THAVE THE MEANS.FOUNDER AND COO CRAIGANTICO:Antico-I say will you take a milliondollars on this 100 milliondollars of debt?

And they sitthere and think well I'm reallnot going to collect from thesepeople.

I might as well getsomething instead of nothingTHE NONPROFIT HASFORGIVEN 1.4 BILLIONDOLLARS IN MEDICAL DEBTSINCE 2014ANTICO ANTICIPATES THENEED WILL GROW IN THEWAKE OF COVID 19Antico-It doesn't matter who'slistening.

They give a dollar,five dollars, ten dollars, it'smaking a differenceLIKE THE DIFFERENCEMADE IN THE METRO BYNORTHSIDE CHURCH --YELLOW ENVELOPES THATSAY RIP MEDICAL DEBTWILL SOON ARRIVE INRECIPIENTS' MAILBOXES...RECIPIENTS DONT EVENKNOW IT'S COMING.Eubanks-"It's kind of the providence ofitall, the timing I'm hoping thatsomebody that gets that letterunderstands that in the middleof all this, there's one lessthing to worry about."AND A LOT MORE PEOPLEWHO CARE.