Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 5/4/20

6'S)A BEAUTIFUL KICK-OFF TO THE WORKWEEK, AS SUNSHINEAND LIGHTER WINDSDOMINATE THEREGION TODAY.TEMPS WILL WARMABOUT 5 DEGREESOVER SUNDAY,REACHING 70 OR SOACROSS THETREASURE VALLEYAND MID TO UPPER50S IN OURMOUNTAINCOMMUNITIES WITHABUNDANT SUNSHINETHERE AS WELL.

ASURGE OF WARMTHFOR TUESDAY WILLSEND HIGHSCLIMBING UP NEAR 80DEGREES IN BOISEBUT THE WARM-UP ISBRIEF, AS A COLDFRONT SWEEPSTHROUGH THE AREAEARLY WEDNESDAY,USHERING IN WINDYCONDITIONSWEDNESDAYAFTERNOON, A FEWPASSING SHOWERSEARLY IN THE DAYAND A SIGNIFICANTDROP INTEMPERATURES ASHIGHS WILL ONLY HITTHE UPPER 60S THATAFTERNOON.

AFTERTHAT, WARMTH ANDSUNSHINE RETURN,WITH TEMPSCLIMBING BACK INTOTHE 80S IN THETREASURE VALLEY BYTHE WEEKEND.