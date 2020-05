First factory in Afghanistan to make face masks Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published 13 minutes ago First factory in Afghanistan to make face masks The factory in Afghanistan is facing a challenge as it works to provide much-needed personal protective equipment.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Face masks and a factory redesign: How Bentley plans reduced return to work Bentley will make wearing face masks compulsory at its British car factory and has introduced a...

Reuters - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this