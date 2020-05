See Grandparents’ Joyful Reunion with Grandchild in Rome After 2 Months Apart as Lockdown Is Relaxed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:02s - Published now See Grandparents’ Joyful Reunion with Grandchild in Rome After 2 Months Apart as Lockdown Is Relaxed Italy is relaxing its lockdown regulations, leading to joyful family reunions like this one, when 72-year-old Domenico di Massa threw his granddaughter Cecilia into the air out of happiness. 0

