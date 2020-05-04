'We have to do something different,' Vigo County to offer mechanic inmate program

The vigo county sheriff's office is introducing a "one-of-a-kind" program.

It's mission is to give inmates a "foot-in-the-door" when released.

And how it's bringing in more opportunites for inmates.

The jail has a serious overcrowding problem..

And this program could be a solution.

Right now there is a high demand for auto mechanics in our area.

The program would teach inmates basic skills..

To help them get "a-s-e" certified.

So that when they're released..

They have an even bigger chance at landing a job... an issue inmates often face.

The idea actually came from "ivy tech communitiy college"..

And the sheriff's department was quickly on board.

Sheriff plasse says the inmate return rate is high for the county..

And as a "jail" they're doing what they can to lower that rate.

This program could be a way to give these inmates a new tool... to add to their tool belt.

"there are good people in the jail, they just made a bad choice.

I mean there's some obviously that wouldn't be a good fit but there are many that would be.

So we're just trying to do what we can and maybe give them something to look forward to once they get out of here."

